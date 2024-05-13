Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,837 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

