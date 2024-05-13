Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.