Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,208,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,601,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.53.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

PH stock opened at $561.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.