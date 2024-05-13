Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CFG opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

