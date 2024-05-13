Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 528 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $137.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

