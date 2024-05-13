ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 400.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of ProPetro worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.09.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

