Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,894. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.09. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $406,636.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 146.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

