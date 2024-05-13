Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 6th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.78 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

