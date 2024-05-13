Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Rambus has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Rambus by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 80,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $20,277,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

