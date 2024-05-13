Raymond James Cuts HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target to C$4.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

TSE:HLS opened at C$3.93 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.34 and a 52-week high of C$7.12. The company has a market cap of C$125.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.83 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.