Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RRR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 100.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

