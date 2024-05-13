Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS):

5/6/2024 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

5/2/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $107.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

5/2/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,032 shares of company stock worth $21,621,136. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

