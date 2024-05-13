Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for StorageVault Canada (SVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for StorageVault Canada (CVE: SVI):

4/26/2024 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

Insider Transactions at StorageVault Canada

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$94,382.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

