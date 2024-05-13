Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 13th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $382.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

