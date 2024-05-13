Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 13th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $382.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

RGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

