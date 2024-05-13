RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

