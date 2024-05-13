RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RFM opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.43.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
