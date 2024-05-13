RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.90 on Monday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.