Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.78 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

