Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 4,600 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 60.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

