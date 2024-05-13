Robert W. Baird Boosts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,360.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,510.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,287.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,193.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,514.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

