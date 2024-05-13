Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roblox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Roblox by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

