Roth Capital Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cadre in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE CDRE opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cadre has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cadre by 19.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 127.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cadre by 234.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

