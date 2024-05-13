Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$10.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

TSE CPLF opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.26. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$9.15.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

