Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

