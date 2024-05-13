Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,579 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 76,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,095 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

