Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 41,280 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

