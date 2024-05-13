Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.