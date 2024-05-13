Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 307,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

