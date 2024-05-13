Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of German American Bancorp worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $15,429,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $960.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

