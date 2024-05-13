Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,557 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,072,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $212.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $231.88.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,476.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

