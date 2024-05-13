Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,623 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE REZI opened at $21.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

