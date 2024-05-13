Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,317 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.