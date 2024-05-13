Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,936 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of The Hackett Group worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 123,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $21.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $604.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

