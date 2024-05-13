Scotiabank Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.70.

POW stock opened at C$40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

