Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Seaboard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Seaboard by 36.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
