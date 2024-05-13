Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$21.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter.
Senvest Capital Stock Up 1.8 %
SEC opened at C$290.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$300.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$716.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.77. Senvest Capital has a one year low of C$280.00 and a one year high of C$327.51.
Senvest Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senvest Capital
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Anheuser-Busch Continues Its Push to Retake the Crown
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Adobe Stock Analysis: Performance, Trends, and Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.