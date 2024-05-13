Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$21.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

SEC opened at C$290.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$300.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$716.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.77. Senvest Capital has a one year low of C$280.00 and a one year high of C$327.51.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

