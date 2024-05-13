Shawn R. Phillips Sells 10,593 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSV opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

