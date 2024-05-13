Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,861. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $2,706,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

