Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

