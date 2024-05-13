Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Grows By 140.0%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACR stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

