Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Increases By 56.9%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

AKBTY stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Akbank T.A.S.’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.