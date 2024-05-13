Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Drops By 66.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Applied UV Company Profile
