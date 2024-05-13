Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Drops By 66.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

