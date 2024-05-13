Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Increases By 18.3%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at 2.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.35. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of 2.35 and a 12 month high of 2.50.

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

