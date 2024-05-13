Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Drops By 25.2%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $151.57 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
