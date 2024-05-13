Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Drops By 25.2%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $151.57 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

