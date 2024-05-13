Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Expands By 35.0%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 761,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,285.0 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.72.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
