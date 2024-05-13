Short Interest in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Increases By 186.3%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 186.3% from the April 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evotec from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Evotec stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Evotec has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.