Short Interest in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Grows By 166.3%

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMN stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.33.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,727.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,894.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,172 shares of company stock worth $467,992.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

