Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Rises By 133.3%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.3 %

GHIX stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. Gores Holdings IX has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.