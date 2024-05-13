Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Grows By 163.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.66.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.