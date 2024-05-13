Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Grows By 163.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.66.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.